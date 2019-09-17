Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Thomas Booth, 51, of Pembroke, passed away on September 12, 2019, with his family by his side.



Born September 2, 1968 to Thomas and Marjorie Booth, Steven was the youngest of three children who had a wonderful childhood growing up on Iron Works Road in Concord. A proud lifelong resident of New Hampshire, he was an avid nature lover who was happiest on his boat and walking his Wheaten Terrier, Buckwheat.



Steven was also an adventure seeker. He scaled Mayan ruins in Mexico, snorkeled in the Caribbean, sailed to Key West, windsurfed throughout New England, and explored ancient caves in Spain.



Steven never let illness stop him from enjoying what was important to him: traveling with his sisters, watching the Patriots with his father, baking pies with his mother, playing guitar with his brother-in-law, fishing with his niece and nephews, and barbecuing for family and friends.



Steven's memory lives on through his parents Thomas and Marjorie Booth; sister Patricia (Booth) Taylor, her husband Kelsey, and their children Kassidy and Luke; sister Linda (Booth) Bernhard and her children Jacob and Joseph; and the countless people whose lives he touched with his kindness, courage, and sense of humor.



A celebration of Steven's life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution in Steven's memory to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Transplant Fund, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.

