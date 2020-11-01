1/1
Susan B. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan B. White passed on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 22, 1935 to Archie and Leona Ella (Paine) Grose. She graduated from Dixfield Maine High School and was in the Maine Medical Nursing School graduating class of 1956.

In 1958 she married Richard White, settled in Concord, and focused on raising their four children. She instilled the qualities of love, strength, humor and the eternal hunt of a good bargain. In later life she returned to college, received a business degree from Franklin Pierce College and worked at the State of NH Health and Human Services.

In her retirement, Sue was an energizer bunny. She enjoyed her workouts at Concord Hospital Cardiac Rehab center, line dancing, and daily walks with her husband around Concord. They especially enjoyed their walks through Whites Park. She and Richard were passionate ballroom dancers for many years.

She leaves her husband of 62 years, Richard White; sons, Daniel White of Concord, Douglas White of Tacoma, WA and Dennis White of Portsmouth; daughter Deb Pert and her husband, Jon of Falmouth, ME.

At this time, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness in Sue's memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the White family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved