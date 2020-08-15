Susan C. Bonifant, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Hopkinton home the night of Aug. 10, 2020.



Susan was born in Winchester, MA on May 12, 1958, to James Cook and Dorothy Westwater, one of four children along with brothers James, William and Thomas. She graduated from Reading High School in Reading, MA, and attended Northeastern University.



Susan had a career in human resources with Boston Financial Data Services, where she met her husband Laurence, and Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami. The work of which she was most proud, however, came later when she assisted in raising funds to build the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital, and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, where she worked with Youth of the Year candidates.



In her 40s, Susan found her calling in writing. She was natural and gifted, with an effortless ability to read the people she met in life and turn those interactions into lively characters. She had a remarkable knack for understanding emotions, and putting into words the indescribable nature of feelings such as grief, frustration, relief and joy.



Susan became a prolific non-fiction writer, with essays and columns appearing in the Concord Monitor, Christian Science Monitor and Washington Post, and online at Purple Clover and Grown and Flown, while also contributing to the 2019 book "Grown and Flown." Her blog, "Worth Mentioning," drew a wide-ranging audience, and she continued to post even as she finished her education, completing a lifelong goal at 60 of receiving her degree in psychology from the University of New Hampshire.



She worked in fiction as well, completing three books and working on another at the time of her passing. Her writing ability led to an outlet for her charitable interests. At the Boys and Girls Club, she coached high school-aged members for the annual Youth of the Year scholarship, working with candidates on their speech composition and public speaking, and delighting in the opportunity to steer them toward better chances in life.



Susan was an avid skier and tennis player, and when knee injuries compelled her to give up those sports, she became dedicated to fitness and working out. She had a love of the beach and ocean, which was fostered while spending youthful summers in Scituate and then carried out by trips to Martha's Vineyard, where she enjoyed shopping in Edgartown and walking along the shore in the breeze.



Susan's greatest passion, however, was her family, both as a devoted wife and a loving mother. She knew how to listen, she knew how to advise, and she took a genuine interest in the lives and affairs of her children. She was compassionate and warm, but also knew when to be serious and direct. Her favorite nights were spent in the company of her children, or on the porch on a summer evening with her husband, talking about the days they had spent and the days that were to come.



Susan will be remembered by her family and friends for her sense of humor, her kindness, her wisdom, her willingness to drop everything to help whoever needed it, and her joyful, contagious laugh. She made myriad friends, made sure to protect those bonds, and was loved by everyone she met as a result.



Susan is survived by her husband of 35 years, Laurence, and their children, Courtney (Ken, with son James), of Berea, OH; Andrew, of Augusta, ME; Jacqueline (Matt), of Richmond, CA; and John Samuel, of Boston. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Westwater, of Contoocook; brother James (Margaret) of Contoocook, and Thomas (Christine) of Concord and loving nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her father, James Cook, and younger brother, William.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date, pending COVID-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire at 55 Bradley St. in Concord.



