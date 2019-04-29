Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Carol Gunter. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan C. Gunther, 68, of Northfield, NH passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer with her husband by her side. Susan was born on October 17, 1950 in Marietta, Ohio the daughter of the late Richard W. and Berneice (Carpenter) DeLong.



Susan attended Massey Jr. College, Marietta College, and New Hampshire College (SNHU). During her life she worked for the in several capacities and in several Chapters and was the Executive Director of the NH Chapter. She was also the Executive Director of the NH Chapter of the March of Dimes. Later in her career she was self-employed as a strategic planning consultant for non-profit organizations and a Microsoft applications trainer.



Susan loved to travel and made every trip an adventure. Susan loved to attend performances of the Freese Brothers Big Band and she always supported the musical endeavors of the band and her husband. Susan could light up a room with her smile right up to the moment of her passing.



Members of her family include her husband, John Gunther; mother-in-law, Marie R. Gunther; sister-in-law, Paula Dimond and husband, Bruce; brother-in-law, Joseph Gunther; her cousin, Judith Lawson and husband, David and numerous friends.



I would like to thank the staff of CRVNA Hospice House for the care and compassion for both of us during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to the Freese Brothers Big Band Scholarship Fund C/O Peter Imse, Treasurer, 609 Page Road, Bow, NH 03304 or to the CRVNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

