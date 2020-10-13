Susan Christine Bell Gagne, 71 of Concord, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Washington, DC on November 15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Ransom) Bell.
Susan was a paraprofessional helping students for over 25 years working primarily at the Rundlett School. She enjoyed reading, baking, listening to the waves at the beach and visiting Wellington State Park. She was a member of South Church for many years and more recently a member of Faith Community Bible Church where it was her joy to minister with her husband Tom to her beloved church family.
She is survived by her husband Thomas D. Gagne of Concord with whom she shared 48 years of marriage, children, Deborah DiGirolamo and her husband Mike of Bedminster, PA, Michael T. Gagne and his wife Stephanie of Exeter and Timothy D. Gagne of Plymouth, MA, siblings, Philip "Randy" Bell and his wife Carol of Bedford, David Bell and his wife Judy of Keene, Jon Bell and his wife Judy of Greenbelt, MD and Doris Schwindt and her husband Joe of Concord, twelve grandchildren, Olivia Bui and her husband Stephen, Emily Dyrli and her husband Kristian, Grace DiGirolamo, Miya Gagne, Afton Gagne, Caleb Gagne, Claire Gagne, Belle Gagne, Charlotte Gagne, Tyler Gagne, Madison Gagne, one great grandchild, Josephine Dyrli, eight nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at Faith Community Bible Church, 34 N. Village Road, Loudon. A Service will be held immediately following at 10:30am. Interment will take place at 12:30pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com