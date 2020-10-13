1/1
Susan Christine Bell Gagne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Christine Bell Gagne, 71 of Concord, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Washington, DC on November 15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Ransom) Bell.

Susan was a paraprofessional helping students for over 25 years working primarily at the Rundlett School. She enjoyed reading, baking, listening to the waves at the beach and visiting Wellington State Park. She was a member of South Church for many years and more recently a member of Faith Community Bible Church where it was her joy to minister with her husband Tom to her beloved church family.

She is survived by her husband Thomas D. Gagne of Concord with whom she shared 48 years of marriage, children, Deborah DiGirolamo and her husband Mike of Bedminster, PA, Michael T. Gagne and his wife Stephanie of Exeter and Timothy D. Gagne of Plymouth, MA, siblings, Philip "Randy" Bell and his wife Carol of Bedford, David Bell and his wife Judy of Keene, Jon Bell and his wife Judy of Greenbelt, MD and Doris Schwindt and her husband Joe of Concord, twelve grandchildren, Olivia Bui and her husband Stephen, Emily Dyrli and her husband Kristian, Grace DiGirolamo, Miya Gagne, Afton Gagne, Caleb Gagne, Claire Gagne, Belle Gagne, Charlotte Gagne, Tyler Gagne, Madison Gagne, one great grandchild, Josephine Dyrli, eight nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at Faith Community Bible Church, 34 N. Village Road, Loudon. A Service will be held immediately following at 10:30am. Interment will take place at 12:30pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved