Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Graveside service 2:00 PM Blossom Hill Cemetery 207 N. State St. Concord , NH

Susan Fern Steeves, 73 passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.



Born in Concord, NH on May 20, 1946 she was the daughter to Winifred M. (Driscoll) and Frank E Beck.



During her youth, Susan lived in Concord, NH and graduated from Concord High School class of 1964.



Susan had been in the Secretarial field throughout her life, retiring from IMS Health Incorporated.



Members of her family include her husband James Garfield Steeves, whom she married on September 10, 1965. Enjoying almost 50 years together, until James passed March 28, 2015; her daughters and son-in laws, Susan F and Donald M Long of Waco TX, Melissa L and Bryan A Smith of Henniker ; grandchildren, Donald J Long, Felecia L Tassey, Cody A Beard, Steven M Tassey Jr.; as well as four great grandsons, and an expected great grand-baby to be born in the early summer.



Predeceased by two brothers Frank E Beck Jr and Steven L Beck, sister Cindy L Shaver.



There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord, Friday December 13th at 2 pm.



A celebration of life dinner will immediately follow the service at the home of Bryan and Melissa Smith, 433 Davison Rd. Henniker.



Family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Care, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord NH 03301.

