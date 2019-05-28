Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Healy. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Concord, NH on November 17, 1950 the daughter of Frederick and Fay (Jones) Crowley.



Susan graduated from Concord High School, received her bachelor's degree from Plymouth State College and her master's degree from Lesley University. She touched the lives of many third and fourth grade students at Center Woods Elementary School in Weare, NH where she taught for 33 years. Susan was a loyal Red Sox fan, a wonderful baker and an avid reader. She was also a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by many.



Susan was pre-deceased by her sister, Lynn and father, Frederick.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Healy; daughter, Claire Healy-Hibbard, son-in-law, Lucas Healy-Hibbard; granddaughter, Lillian Healy-Hibbard; sister, Nancy Crowley and mother, Fay Crowley.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in Susan's name be sent to the Hospice Program, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of the community and in patient Hospice staff of the Concord VNA. Without them Susan's final months would not have been so comfortable and for that we will always be grateful.



Calling hours will take place at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12PM to 2PM with a Celebration of Life service following at 2PM.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Susan Crowley Healy, 68, a resident of Hopkinton NH, passed away May 25, 2019 at Concord VNA Hospice House after a long hard fought battle with breast cancer Born in Concord, NH on November 17, 1950 the daughter of Frederick and Fay (Jones) Crowley.Susan graduated from Concord High School, received her bachelor's degree from Plymouth State College and her master's degree from Lesley University. She touched the lives of many third and fourth grade students at Center Woods Elementary School in Weare, NH where she taught for 33 years. Susan was a loyal Red Sox fan, a wonderful baker and an avid reader. She was also a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by many.Susan was pre-deceased by her sister, Lynn and father, Frederick.She is survived by her husband, Michael Healy; daughter, Claire Healy-Hibbard, son-in-law, Lucas Healy-Hibbard; granddaughter, Lillian Healy-Hibbard; sister, Nancy Crowley and mother, Fay Crowley.In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in Susan's name be sent to the Hospice Program, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of the community and in patient Hospice staff of the Concord VNA. Without them Susan's final months would not have been so comfortable and for that we will always be grateful.Calling hours will take place at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12PM to 2PM with a Celebration of Life service following at 2PM.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Healy family. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close