Susan J. Gokey
Susan Johanne (Winslow) Gokey, age 72, passed away at the Inn at Deerfield on Monday, May 4, 2020.

She was born on September 4, 1947, in Hanover, NH, the daughter of the late Wadsworth Winslow, Jr. and Jeanette E. (Anderson) Winslow. Susan graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1965 and received a Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1969.

Susan lived in many places throughout her life, but Deerfield was always home. She built and operated the Gray Barn, a natural food store and cafe, in Epsom for many years. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her true passion was music. She was the choir director at the Deerfield Community church, taught private music lessons and loved her job as the music teacher at Northwood Elementary School, retiring in 2014.

Susan always maintained a very positive perspective, was truly hardworking, a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, nana, aunt and friend.

Susan is survived by her son, Sean K. McDonald, his wife Genella and 2 grandchildren, Cate and Anna McDonald all of Canterbury; her 5 brothers Jonathan C. Winslow of Deerfield, Christian E. Winslow of West Charleston, VT, Wadsworth Winslow III of Deerfield, Eric G. Winslow of Lee and Nathan E. Winslow of Concord; 1 sister, Faith A. Barry of Deerfield; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the future, at a time to be determined. Donations in her memory may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com

Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
