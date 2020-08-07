1/1
Susan Jane (Cutter) Morin
Susan Jane (Cutter) Morin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many passed away on August 4 at her home away from home in Cape Coral FL.

Born on Christmas Eve 1948 in Medford MA, Susan grew up in Reading and graduated from Reading High School in 1967. She moved to Derry NH after high school where she would meet the love of her life, Mike. Mike and Sue married in 1971 and settled in Derry and Londonderry NH, and recently moved to Concord, NH.

Sue spent many years working as a dental assistant, office manager and police dispatcher. She enjoyed volunteering with the Derry Junior Women's Club; Girl Scouts and with Derry Demons Cheerleading.

Susan leaves her beloved husband of 49 years Mike; Daughter Tracie and her husband David Sponenberg of Concord; Son Jason and his wife Jamie (Hartman) Morin of Sandown; five grandchildren: Jackson Wajer, Andrew Morin, Brooke Morin, Sarah Sponenberg and Abigail Sponenberg; five sisters Elaine, Nancy, Judy, Jeanne and Janice, extended family; and wonderful lifelong friends.

A memorial service for Susan will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution please donate to the Make a Wish Foundation of NH, or Hope Hospice Center of Cape Coral FL in Susan's name.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 7, 2020.
