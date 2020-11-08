Susan Kidder-Rybacki passed away peacefully at her home in Claremont, NH on October 12th following a year long illness.



Susan was born on September 21st, 1951, and graduated from Bishop Brady High School in 1969. After graduation, she became a mother. Susan's main calling in life was being a mother, surpassed only by the upgraded title of "grandma".



Susan enjoyed coffee, conversation, and taking walks along the path at Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH. She loved reading to her children at night when they were small and would get so engrossed in the story, she would continue reading well after the kids fell asleep. She loved to crochet and made many toys, hats, and slippers for her large family. She loved to play softball and played many years in an adult league.



Susan was predeceased by her parents Vernon and Concepta (Bourque) John.



She is survived by her husband Terry Rybacki, her daughter Kristy and her husband Arin of Stephenson Virginia, a son David and his wife Jessy of Lowville, New York, a son Ryan and his wife Angelika of Easthampton, MA, a brother Wesley John, a brother Vernon John and his wife Bonny, and a sister Lorraine Goodman and her husband Al. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Devin, Alyssa, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Jace, Avery, Kadence, Ainsley, Kinsleigh, Justus, Mercy, Mila, Yann, and 4 step-grandchildren: Chelsea, Tristan, Sophie, and Bella.



