Susanne French O'Brien 76 In the middle of the night on 2 May, Susanne peacefully ascended to heaven.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald O'Brien, and their two children, Brett O'Brien of Portsmouth and Laura O'Brien Robertson of Gilmanton. Also, one grandson, Wesley Robertson of Gilmanton.



Susanne grew up in Winston-Salem, NC, and from a very age she dedicated herself to horses and to education. She earned her degree in education at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Susanne met Donald while both were working summer jobs along the coast of Maine. A summer romance became a lifelong adventure. She now had a third dedication- family.



During her teaching years, she started at the elementary level and focused on Reading Recovery to help children who had difficulty learning to read. She earned her Master's Degree at the University of New Hampshire and finished her teaching days as an English Professor, focused on Mindful Communication, at the New Hampshire Technical Community College.



Susanne carried a very deep and understanding love for animals, especially horses. She became an accomplished rider and earned many medals in competitions. She always had dogs and cats to share adventures with her.



From North Carolina, Susanne went to Washington, DC, where she got married, and then on to Okinawa, where she taught in the DOD school program. Returning stateside, with her new baby girl, she settled in Ridgefield, CT. In 1974, she moved to Hopkinton, NH and spent her last five years in Gilford, NH.



Susanne was intelligent and independent. She held a deep love and compassion for animals and teaching, but most of all for her family. She will be sorely missed. Susanne, an amazing lady.



