Suzanne Lucille (Lesieur) Kimball, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her family home in Epsom on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Born February 16, 1958, Sue was the daughter of Jeanne and Maurice Lesieur. Sue was married to Wayne E. Kimball and they had one son, Daniel L. Kimball, both of Epsom.



Sue graduated from Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in 1976 and worked at Johnson's Dairy Bar in Northwood while in high school. She also worked at Billy's Restaurant in Epsom. Sue graduated from Hesser College in Manchester with a degree in business. She was employed by Hesser College. Sue was the director for Alpha-Bits Learning Center in Manchester until 2010. In addition to her professional career, Sue worked alongside her husband, Wayne, on the family farm. She loved the animals and was especially fond of the cats and family dogs, who were constant companions. Sue loved to travel and went on several trips to Disney World and other parts of Florida as well as an occasional trip to California and Las Vegas to visit extended family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and loved country music, sometimes traveling to different parts of New England to attend a Garth Brooks concert.



But what Sue loved most was her family-she was a dedicated partner to Wayne for over 45 years and a wonderful mother to son, Dan, for 25 years. Wayne and Dan were loving caregivers to Sue over the past 9 years in particular and abided by her wishes to stay in the family home.



Sue was predeceased by her parents, Jeanne and Maurice Lesieur; her in-laws, Ruth and Lloyd Kimball; and her brother-in-law, Luellan "Butch" Kimball.



In addition to Wayne and Dan, Sue leaves behind a sister, Jeannette; a brother, Maurice; 4 sister-in-laws, Corine (Leon) Miller, Carolyn (Paul) Davis, Rose Kimball and Elaine (David) Cannon; 1 brother-in-law, George (Tandy) Kimball; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Sue's Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 11 A.M. in the First Congregational Church, 24 Main St. in Pittsfield. Burial at Floral Park Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sue Kimball to the 4-H Foundation of NH, Ruth H. Kimball Endowment Fund, Taylor Hall, 59 College Rd. Durham, NH 03824 or to the South Pittsfield Community Club c/o Patty Houle, Treasurer, Dowboro Rd. Pittsfield, NH 03263. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

