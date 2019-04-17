Sylvia A. Maloney passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2019 at the age of 85.
She was born in East Barre, Vermont to Warren Towle and Lucille Hutchinson and raised in New Hampshire. While marrying young she raised three children. She also had a calling to do something involving animals which she loved. She became an animal rights advocate while living in Bow, NH. She loved all her stray cats and seldom turned any of them away when they needed a home. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and yard sales. She worked in retail in Concord and Manchester.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Roger Maloney, her dear son David L. Miner, sisters Erthalder Westover of Bow, NH and Caroline Quimby of Concord, NH.
She is survived by her daughter Janet Preve and her husband Rick of Pembroke, her son Scott Miner and his girlfriend Judi Vincent of Pittsfield. Grandchildren Kristie and (Tim) Zanis, Melissa Pellitere, Amy and (Alex) Lacen, and David Miner of Loudon. Sister Glenda Yeaton of Canterbury, NH and Dennis Towle of Wisconson. Several nieces and nephews and seven great grandchildren.
Donations to Live and Let Live Farm, Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH or Manchester Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated by her.
At her request, there are no calling hours or services. After cremation her ashes will be dispersed by her children in a special area she has chosen.
Rest in peace Mom.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 17, 2019