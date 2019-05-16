Sylvia J. Benson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Harris Hill Nursing Home.
She was born in Concord, NH the daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor (Taylor) Berry. She was a graduate of Concord High School. Sylvia worked for the State of NH as a secretary in the Department of Education for many years, Concord Hospital, Indian Head Bank, and Perramutual.
Sylvia enjoyed crafting, quilting, coloring, ceramics, toile painting, and embroidery. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending time at the Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Benson; and her son Thomas Michael Benson.
Survived by her 2 daughters, Karen Berwick and her husband Mike of Loudon, and Deborah Counter and her husband Mark of Bow; grandchildren, Bobby Berwick, Tim Berwick and his wife Jess and great granddaughter Lilly Berwick; 2 sisters, Patricia Brown of Canann, and Cynthia Berry of Tewksbury, MA; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visiting hour will be held on Monday May 20th from 1 to 2 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.
A Memorial service will follow at 2 PM in the Chapel at the Waters Funeral Home. Reverend Michael Lowry will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the @ http://www.diabetes.org/donate/
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 16, 2019