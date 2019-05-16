Sylvia J. Benson

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia J. Benson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Harris Hill Nursing Home.

She was born in Concord, NH the daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor (Taylor) Berry. She was a graduate of Concord High School. Sylvia worked for the State of NH as a secretary in the Department of Education for many years, Concord Hospital, Indian Head Bank, and Perramutual.

Sylvia enjoyed crafting, quilting, coloring, ceramics, toile painting, and embroidery. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending time at the Beach.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Benson; and her son Thomas Michael Benson.

Survived by her 2 daughters, Karen Berwick and her husband Mike of Loudon, and Deborah Counter and her husband Mark of Bow; grandchildren, Bobby Berwick, Tim Berwick and his wife Jess and great granddaughter Lilly Berwick; 2 sisters, Patricia Brown of Canann, and Cynthia Berry of Tewksbury, MA; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visiting hour will be held on Monday May 20th from 1 to 2 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.

A Memorial service will follow at 2 PM in the Chapel at the Waters Funeral Home. Reverend Michael Lowry will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the @ http://www.diabetes.org/donate/
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.