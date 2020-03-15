Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia T. Spolsino, 65, of Allenstown, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



Born on May 16, 1954 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Yolanda (Aufiero) Viani.



Sylvia worked for many years with the American Red Cross as a Phlebotomist and a Platelet Collection Specialist. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going on cruises, and spoiling her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Domenic Viani.



She is survived by her life partner, Emmanuel Deharo of Allenstown with whom she shared 30 years; her son, Nicholas Spolsino and his wife Lauren of Hanover, MA; her daughter, Rachelann Burditt and her husband Michael of Exeter as well as four grandchildren, Alyssa, Samantha, Nicholas and Emilia.



There are no services scheduled at this time. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

