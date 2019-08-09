Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-625-5777 Service 1:00 PM St. Paul's Church 21 Centre Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Taylor Clemens Ardinger, 27, died of Sarcoma on August 7, 2019. She passed peacefully at home with her mom, dad, brother and sister at her bedside.



Taylor had so much more life left to live, yet the life she lived was, by any measure, full - of friendships, of artistry and music, of inspiration, and most of all full of the love showered on her by her many family and friends. With resilience, tenacity, and a ceaselessly optimistic spirit, she overcame challenges of brain cancer in the first years of her life, and then proceeded to achieve an independence and graciousness that was wondrous to behold.



With an open heart, trusting nature and luminous smile, Taylor made friends easily, and loved entertaining visitors at her home in the "Ombre Cafe," her sweet sunroom porch named for her faithful cat, Queen Zara. A vibrant advocate for rights for persons with disabilities, Taylor would open her home to support political campaigns and deliver speeches as a Best Buddies Ambassador. Her volunteer work always included fresh coffee and homemade baked goods at the Ombre Cafe. For her family and friends, Taylor always provided a warm comfort, calmness and positivity that reminded all of the importance of living life each day to the fullest - we understood this loving capacity as "Taylor Therapy."



Taylor was a proud graduate of Riverview School in East Sandwich, MA, and graduated from the second class of Project Search at Concord Hospital. She was later employed by Constantly Pizza and the Concord School District.



Taylor leaves behind her parents, William and Kassandra Ardinger of Concord, NH, her brother Will Ardinger and his wife Sarah Simpkins of Riverdale, MD, her sister Ashley Ardinger Groff, her husband Matthew Groff and their son Alexander of Brooklyn, NY, her grandparents William and Joanne Ardinger of Cornish, NH and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She has now joined her grandparents Charlie and Joy Ashley Spanos in Heaven.



A celebration of Taylor's life and spirit will be held at St. Paul's Church in Concord, NH on Saturday, August 17 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please honor Taylor's memory by a donation to the CRVNA Hospice



To view Taylor's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

Taylor Clemens Ardinger, 27, died of Sarcoma on August 7, 2019. She passed peacefully at home with her mom, dad, brother and sister at her bedside.Taylor had so much more life left to live, yet the life she lived was, by any measure, full - of friendships, of artistry and music, of inspiration, and most of all full of the love showered on her by her many family and friends. With resilience, tenacity, and a ceaselessly optimistic spirit, she overcame challenges of brain cancer in the first years of her life, and then proceeded to achieve an independence and graciousness that was wondrous to behold.With an open heart, trusting nature and luminous smile, Taylor made friends easily, and loved entertaining visitors at her home in the "Ombre Cafe," her sweet sunroom porch named for her faithful cat, Queen Zara. A vibrant advocate for rights for persons with disabilities, Taylor would open her home to support political campaigns and deliver speeches as a Best Buddies Ambassador. Her volunteer work always included fresh coffee and homemade baked goods at the Ombre Cafe. For her family and friends, Taylor always provided a warm comfort, calmness and positivity that reminded all of the importance of living life each day to the fullest - we understood this loving capacity as "Taylor Therapy."Taylor was a proud graduate of Riverview School in East Sandwich, MA, and graduated from the second class of Project Search at Concord Hospital. She was later employed by Constantly Pizza and the Concord School District.Taylor leaves behind her parents, William and Kassandra Ardinger of Concord, NH, her brother Will Ardinger and his wife Sarah Simpkins of Riverdale, MD, her sister Ashley Ardinger Groff, her husband Matthew Groff and their son Alexander of Brooklyn, NY, her grandparents William and Joanne Ardinger of Cornish, NH and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She has now joined her grandparents Charlie and Joy Ashley Spanos in Heaven.A celebration of Taylor's life and spirit will be held at St. Paul's Church in Concord, NH on Saturday, August 17 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please honor Taylor's memory by a donation to the CRVNA Hospice www.crvna.org/giving/donate or (603) 230-5664 or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at www.dana-farber.org/gift To view Taylor's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close