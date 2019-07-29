Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Memorial service 12:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Lisa Mancini-DeLisi passed away at Pleasant View Center on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the age of 94 with loved ones by her side.



She was born on March 12, 1925 in Websterville, VT but soon settled in Concord, NH with her parents and 8 siblings. Teresa was a 1943 Graduate of St Johns High School in where she was a member of the Junior Red Cross and Choir Club. She worked at Page Belt Company in Concord until July 20,1946, when she married Vincent J. DeLisi and moved to her husband's birthplace, New York City. In 1949 Teresa returned to Concord, NH with her husband to begin a family and raise their 6 children. They both called Concord home and remained there all their life. Despite wanting to be a detective, as listed in her year book, she ended up becoming a devoted and loving mother and wife. Her family meant the world to her and she dedicated her entire life to them. Teresa was a lifetime member of Saint Peter's Parish and was a volunteer for many church committees and events along with her husband. Teresa loved shopping, the White Mountains, hot dogs, decorating and redecorating her home, movies, going out to lunch, family suppers and desserts! Most especially, she loved her family.



She was predeceased by her Husband in 1990, Vincent J DeLisi, her parents, Enrico Mancini and Donnetta De Paolo-Mancini, brothers; Moses, Louis, Stanley and Anthony Mancini and her sisters; Donnetta Addario, Linda Sacco, Mae Pellilo and Lena Kiley.



She is survived by her 6 children; Vincent DeLisi Jr, Vito DeLisi, Donald DeLisi, Diane DeLisi Matthias , Terry DeLisi Gierlatowicz and Michael DeLisi. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at Pleasant View Center in Concord, NH for their wonderful care over the last 7 years while Teresa suffered from Alzheimer's and the VA Hospice of Concord for their compassionate service.



A memorial service will be held on Friday (8/2) at 12 Noon in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery.

