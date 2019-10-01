Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin...Terrance W. Humphrey, 81, of Franklin, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 at the Peabody Home in Franklin.



Terrance was born on Nov. 2, 1937 in Portland, ME. He grew up in Newton, MA and attended Hebron Academy. Terrance obtained a BA from Boston University, a Masters in Education from Boston College, and a Masters in Family Therapy from Antioch University.



He was a teacher for many years in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He loved the outdoors especially swimming, biking, and running marathons.



He attended local theater productions with his family and was on the board of the Franklin Opera House.



He had a private practice in NH as a marriage and family therapist. He was well known in his work and help at The Spaulding Youth Center. Terrance was an important part of the AA community and helped many people over the past 47 years.



Terrance will be fondly remembered for his big heart, storytelling abilities, and wonderful mustache.



He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Humphrey and his brother, Fred Humphrey.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen "Holly" Humphrey, children, Thaddeus Humphrey, Alicia Humphrey, Angela Livingstone and son-in-law Barry Livingstone, and grandchildren Laryssa Humphrey, Esther Humphrey, and Caylee Livingstone.



Calling hours will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., in Franklin.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spaulding Youth Center, 72 Spaulding Rd., Northfield, NH 03276, Franklin Opera House, PO Box 172, Franklin, NH 03235 or Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.



