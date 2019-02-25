Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Terri Elaine Henninger (Guitson)



Terri (Tessa) passed away suddenly on February 18, 2010 from natural causes in Concord, NH. She was 43 years of age and is survived by her husband Matthew Henninger and her father-in-law Stephen Henninger and mother-in-law Joyce Henninger. She was also survived by her father Raymond J. Guitson, step mother and her brother Jeremiah Guitson of Pinellas Park Florida.



She attended elementary school in the Bronx, the Spence School in Manhattan, as well as Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, and obtained a Law Enforcement Certification from the Daytona Beach Community College.



Terri most enjoyed being with friends and family, shopping, horseback riding and listening to music.



Terri was employed at Auto Fair Honda in Manchester, and had previously resided in New York City, Dayton Beach Florida, Providence Rhode Island and Manchester NH.



Funeral services will be held on Friday March 1 at 2PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord NH.

50 S. MAIN ST

Concord , NH 03301

