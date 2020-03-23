Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Lynn Brune passed away on March 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He died at his home in Pittsfield, peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loving family. He was 71.



Born November 26, 1948 in Topeka, Kansas to Carl Morris Brune and Dorothy (Roberts) Brune, Terry graduated from Washburn University with a Bachelor's Degree in Music in 1976, and from Notre Dame College with a Master's Degree in Education in 1998. He was a proud member of the UAW and of the New Hampshire SEIU. He worked for many years in the Pittsfield School district, most of them working with at-risk and special education students. He then moved to the NH Department of Education where he worked as a consultant on special education until his retirement.



He dedicated much of his life to standing up for the most vulnerable among us.



He loved antiques and technology, motorcycles and guitars. He was infinitely generous. He was utterly dedicated to his family.



He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roxanne (Poland) Brune, and sons Nathan and Alexander.



No services will be held, in accordance with his wishes.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .

