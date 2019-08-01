Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thalia (Follansbee) MacMillan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thalia (Follansbee) MacMillan, 94, died peacefully of natural causes on July 28, 2019.



She was born in Canterbury on December 24, 1924, the daughter of Erwin P. and Mary (Grant) Follansbee.



A 1942 graduate of Pembroke Academy, she resided most of her life in this area. She is remembered as a lifelong homemaker and caretaker of family and friends. Early in life she enjoyed sports with her brothers and as a young mother she was an active volunteer with the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.



Her home in Pembroke was always a welcoming respite where she baked for visitors, tended gardens and enjoyed reading up on contemporary issues. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, skiing and road trips with her family.



Family members include her son Richard MacMillan and husband Alex McCray of Boston; daughter Laurie MacMillan of Valley Ford, CA; granddaughter Carrie (MacMillan) Martel and husband Pete Martel; great granddaughter Aylee Lane (all of Waterbury, VT); nieces and nephews.



The last member of a Gold Star family, Thalia is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Robert MacMillan; son Gordon MacMillan; grandson Scott MacMillan; six brothers and four sisters.



There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord 03301.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019

