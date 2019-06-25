Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Allen (Teddy) Story. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Following a period of failing health, Ted passed away on Monday, June 24th at home, surrounded by his family.



He was born 1 March 1932 in Hopkinton NH. After graduating Hopkinton HS in 1951, Ted went on to UNH to pursue a degree in Agriculture. Uncle Sam interrupted those plans and he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He began his military career as a crew chief, first on C54's and then trained on C124's, where he logged over 16,000 hours. During this period of service, he traveled to all 7 continents and the Arctic Region, surviving 4 plane crashes, including one in the Arctic. He was also trained on C141's. He went on to become a flight examiner at 21st Air Force. His final career move in the Air Force was to cross train into Fire Service where he served as the Assistant Fire Chief at Pease AFB. After 26 years of service, Ted retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and settled in Hopkinton, NH.



Ted was a perpetual volunteer. During his AF career, he served on the Youth Center advisory board at McGuire AFB, NJ serving as President and Commissioner where he oversaw over 30 teams for both Basketball and Baseball and a dozen Football teams. Upon his retirement from the AF, he continued this tradition by serving as President of the Hopkinton Community Center. It was at this time he joined the newly founded Hopkinton Lions Club, where he has continued serving the community and the Club for the past 40 years. He has served as both President and Secretary for the Lions Club. He is a recipient of both the Melvin Jones Award and a Granite State Fellow. During this time, Ted's entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and he earned his State Insurance license. He then went on to try his hand as a small business owner opening an Orange Julius and then Shirt Shack. During this time, he returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Franklin Pierce College.



In 1982, he opened Teddy's Tees in Concord. His final venture was the sweetest when he founded Gage Hill Sugar Shack. He loved people and became a fixture at local Farmers Markets and Craft Fairs. Ted was a communicant of St Theresa's Parish in Henniker, where he has served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as on the Parish Council .



Ted leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Eileen. He is also survived by his children Theodore Jr and his wife Lynn of Ohio, Kimm Holmes of New Jersey, William of Charlestown, Diane of South Carolina, Steven and his wife Charlene of Henniker and Daniel and his wife Kimberley of Hopkinton. His grandchildren include Theodore Story III, JoAnn Shepard, Lisa Holmes, Thomas Story, Alex Zandra Story, Sydney Story, Grace Gurney and Joey Gurney and a great grandson Leland Shepard. His step-grandchildren include Michael Coe, Andrew Coe, Josh Coe and Ellie Coe and step-great grandchildren Charlotte, Alex and Emily. He will also be missed by his siblings Richard, Robert, Cherill and David. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Rapha and Violet Story, his brother Rapha Jr and his infant son Steven Rapha.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Theresa's Church, Henniker on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am, reception immediately following in the Church Hall, Interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Ted's honor to the Hopkinton Lions Club, PO Box 185, Contoocook NH 03229 or Hopkinton Fire Dept. 9 Pine Street, Contoocook NH 03229.





