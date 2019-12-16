Theodore "Ted" Chandonnet, 79, of Branch Turnpike Road, passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Born on May 23, 1940 to Gerard and Stella (Piecuch) Chandonnet, Ted grew up in Manchester, where he graduated from Bishop Bradley High School and St. Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Ted began his career teaching at Rundlett Junior High School in Concord and later insurance, working for American Mutual Insurance Co. and Davis and Towle Insurance Group.
Ted had a passion for golf and was a member of Concord Country Club. Though Ted never played hockey, he enjoyed youth hockey, starting from the time his son, T.J., learned to skate.
Ted is survived by his wife, Christine Koppel of Concord; his children, T.J. Chandonnet and wife, Patty of Concord and Amy Booth and husband, Mark of Manchester and; grandchildren, Sadie and Camden Chandonnet as well as Cadin, Quinn and Devan Booth. Ted is predeceased by his brother, Eugene Chandonnet.
A Celebration of Ted's Life will be held in the Spring.
A special thank you to the nursing staff at Merrimack County Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Merrimack County Nursing Home the Edna McKenna Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303 or Concord Regional VNA, the Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 16, 2019