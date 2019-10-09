Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore E. Vallieres Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore "Ted" E. Vallieres, Jr. passed away on October 8, 2019 at Concord Hospital after battling cancer for almost a year. He was born on August 19, 1944 at Grasmere, NH to Theodore Emile and Germaine (Tessier) Vallieres. He was married to Alison (Riley) Vallieres. She was the "love of his life" and so was he for her.



Ted graduated from Bishop Brady High School in 1961 and served in the Navy Seabees as a heavy equipment operator during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1962 to 1965.Ted served as Selectman in the Town of Dunbarton for four years. He was President of the Dunbarton Historical Society and worked extremely hard to raise funds and start construction on the Jameson Cape at the Dunbarton Historical Society property.



Ted worked for Bagshaw Machinery Company in Nashua as a machinist. He went on to obtain his Master Plumber and Master Electrician's license. He was a Wholesaler to convenience stores for over 25 years.



His greatest love was traveling with his wife, Alison. He was able to complete a planned trip to Mackinac Island in Michigan shortly before his death. Ted will be extremely missed by all.



Ted was predeceased by his parents, sisters, Margaret Perusse and Yvette McVay, and his brother, Raymond Vallieres.



Members of his family include his wife of 21 years, Alison; his sister, Jacqueline Larmie; three children, Theodore E. Vallieres, III, Peter Vallieres and Susan; three step-children, Todd Riley (Dorothy) of Warner, Tammy Bush (Brian) of Epsom and Dale Ford of Dunbarton, which he considered all to be his own children. Ted had many cousins, nieces and nephews which he was very close with which grew up together on the West Side of Manchester on Alsace St. and spent many hours at the Rock Rimmon Pool. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks for the special care that the nurses and staff at 4 East and the Payson Center at Concord Hospital gave to Ted.



Calling hours will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord. A funeral service will be at St. John's Episcopal Church, 270 Stark Hwy Dunbarton, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2PM followed by a committal service at Page's Corner Cemetery, Route 13 Dunbarton Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to the Dunbarton Historical Society, C/O Norman Roberge, 50 Stark Hwy N., Apt. A, Dunbarton, NH 03046.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





