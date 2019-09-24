Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa D. Henderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa D. (Nadeau) Henderson, 57, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 21, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella Nadeau. Theresa was raised and educated in Manchester and had been a resident of Pittsfield for the past 15 years.



Theresa was employed as a housekeeper at the Epsom Healthcare Center. She enjoyed puzzles, working, dancing and will lovingly be remembered as a social butterfly.



She is survived by her beloved companion, Andrew Hibbard of Pittsfield, her children, Leon Henderson II, Christopher Henderson and Tina Costello; and her siblings, Conrad Nadeau, Eugene Nadeau, Marguerite Hall, Ronald Nadeau and Donald Nadeau. She was the loving grandmother to Marcus Henderson, Anthony Costello, Timothy Costello, Elizabeth Henderson, Madison Henderson, Damien Henderson and Mason Henderson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 1 P.M. at her home. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Theresa D. (Nadeau) Henderson, 57, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 21, 2019 after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella Nadeau. Theresa was raised and educated in Manchester and had been a resident of Pittsfield for the past 15 years.Theresa was employed as a housekeeper at the Epsom Healthcare Center. She enjoyed puzzles, working, dancing and will lovingly be remembered as a social butterfly.She is survived by her beloved companion, Andrew Hibbard of Pittsfield, her children, Leon Henderson II, Christopher Henderson and Tina Costello; and her siblings, Conrad Nadeau, Eugene Nadeau, Marguerite Hall, Ronald Nadeau and Donald Nadeau. She was the loving grandmother to Marcus Henderson, Anthony Costello, Timothy Costello, Elizabeth Henderson, Madison Henderson, Damien Henderson and Mason Henderson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 1 P.M. at her home. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close