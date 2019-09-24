Theresa D. (Nadeau) Henderson, 57, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 21, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella Nadeau. Theresa was raised and educated in Manchester and had been a resident of Pittsfield for the past 15 years.
Theresa was employed as a housekeeper at the Epsom Healthcare Center. She enjoyed puzzles, working, dancing and will lovingly be remembered as a social butterfly.
She is survived by her beloved companion, Andrew Hibbard of Pittsfield, her children, Leon Henderson II, Christopher Henderson and Tina Costello; and her siblings, Conrad Nadeau, Eugene Nadeau, Marguerite Hall, Ronald Nadeau and Donald Nadeau. She was the loving grandmother to Marcus Henderson, Anthony Costello, Timothy Costello, Elizabeth Henderson, Madison Henderson, Damien Henderson and Mason Henderson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 1 P.M. at her home. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019