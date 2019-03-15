Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Schneider. View Sign

Theresa (Terry) N. Schneider of Tilton, New Hampshire passed away peacefully at her home on March 13, 2019 with loving care from her caregivers and blooming plants.



She was born in Westminster, Vermont on December 5, 1926 to Michael and Jadwiga (Minkowski) Narkiewicz. Theresa attended Bellows Falls High School, graduated Castleton Teacher's College in 1951 where she received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education and Columbia University where she received her Master's Degree in Business. She taught English in Germany and Japan, taught math to students in Yonkers, NY, was administrative assistant to Professors and the President of the college at the Teachers College at Columbia University and owned New England Clinical Laboratories in Tilton, NH.



Theresa (Terry) was known as "The Plant Lady". She was a Master Gardener who devoted much of her time and energies to nourishing her gardens in Tilton, New Hampshire. She was well known in the community for her beautiful gardens and sharing her plants with family and friends. There was a plant sale held each spring in her front yard as a fund raiser for Master Gardener projects throughout Belknap County. During the winter season when she could not be outside in her flowering gardens, she took great pleasure being inside taking care of her collection of indoor plants and watching them bloom and fill her plant room greenhouse with blossoms. Her home was a haven filled with grace, intelligence and beauty. Her other interests included crossword puzzles, bird watching, books, music and films. Theresa was very proud of her Polish heritage.



Theresa is survived by her sister Frances Hutcheson of Louisville, Kentucky and brother, Edward Narkiewicz of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Theresa will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends who were family to her. She is predeceased by her parents; husband Lawrence Schneider; sisters Helen Atkins, Caroline Szuch and Adelaide(Delia) Mack; brothers Jacob, John, Henry and Joseph Narkiewicz; niece Susan Narkiewicz and nephews Thomas Narkiewicz and John Narkiewicz Jr.



Her Family would like to thank Live Free Home Health Care and Applewood Rehabilitation Center staff for the loving care given to Terry. The Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association for its hospice care. A special thank you, to Dr. Susan Bayer and staff at Franklin Regional Hospital, as well as long time caregivers Santosha, Jen and Nurse Patti. The family appreciated the devoted care that her great nephew James Narkiewicz and her nephew the late John Narkiewicz Jr. gave to their Aunt Theresa. A very special thank you to her gardening friends for their friendship and all the help they gave in caring for Terry.



A celebration of Theresa's life will be held in the spring at her home. Burial will take place in the spring at the Polish-Sacred Heart Cemetery in Westminster, VT next to her parents. Donations in her memory can be made to a scholarship fund for future horticulturalists in Theresa N. Schneider's name at The Agricultural Center at Winnisquam High School in Tilton, NH through the Franklin Savings Bank, 387 Central Street, Franklin, NH 03235. The Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls, VT is assisting the family with arrangements.

