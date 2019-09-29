Contoocook - Therese O. Vallee, 85, of Contoocook, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 with her family by her side following a period of declining health.
Born in St. Hermenegild PQ, Canada, she was one of fifteen children to Victor and Eva (Tardif) Viens.
Therese enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and all things involving music, she was even the hit of a concert during the summer of her 85th year, dancing and singing. She worked for many years as a caretaker for Granite State Independent Living.
Beside her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Michael Riendeau and Pierre Riendeau.
She is survived by her daughters, Collete Labreque and her husband Dennis of Contoocook, France Houlne of Pittsfield and Ginette Riendeau of Concord, her son, Daniel Riendeau of Pittsfield, 8 sisters, 2 brothers, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A brief service will be held beginning at 4:00pm at the funeral home. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019