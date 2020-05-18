Thomas Albert Fagan, 85, passed away at home on May 13, 2020 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.
He was born on May 2, 1935 in Utica, N.Y. to Albert Lansing Fagan, M.D. and Lillian Winifred Moore, R.N. At age ten he fell in love when he first saw Anne Murphy. At age 22 they married, a union they shared for 53 years until Anne's passing in 2011.
Tom was raised in Herkimer, N.Y. and was a graduate of the St. Francis de Sales school and Herkimer High school, Class of 1952. He received his Bachelor's degree from Hamilton College, Clinton, N.Y. in 1956 and began working in the property and casualty insurance industry in Pennsylvania, New York and New Hampshire, completing 25 years with American International Group in Manchester before retiring in 2001.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Manchester Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Manchester United Way and was a member of the Elks Club. Tom and family moved to in Bow in 1976. In the years since, he was honored to serve the Town of Bow in various capacities, including the Board of Selectman, Zoning Board and as Library Trustee. Tom cherished his role as a Poll worker. He loved connecting with the community on election days.
Tom was known for his Irish charm and wit. He loved to make people laugh. Devoted to his family, he loved jazz, crosswords, ice cream and all things chocolate. Tom had a passion for boating, reading and photography. Politics was his avocation, as he participated in numerous national and local political campaigns. He was the Chair of the Bow Democratic Committee for more than 20 years.
He had a gift for remembering the names of most everyone he met. Tom was a regular at Tandy's Top Shelf Pub in Concord, where he made many friends. He had a unique way of blending kindness with a teasing humor and his laugh filled the room.
Although he spent the last 50 years in New Hampshire, he always considered Central New York his home. He maintained many friendships and strong family ties in the region. He was a longtime member of The Herkimer County Historical Society.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Anne (who died of complications due to Alzheimer's disease), their infant daughter Theresa, Tom's siblings: Albert, Clare, Malcom and Madeline (Fagan) Whalen. He is survived by his children: Timothy Fagan of Tokyo, Japan, Julia Olivares and her husband Ricardo of Queretaro, Mexico, their son Jonathan of Los Angeles, Calif., their daughter Isabelle of Brooklyn, N.Y., Daniel Fagan and his wife Marybeth, their son Christopher of Ashland, Mass., Mary Fagan of Bow, N.H. and Patrick Fagan of Carbondale, Colo.; sisters-in-law: Mildred Overman of Charlotte, N.C., Joyce Murphy of Middleville, N.Y. and Helen Murphy of Fairfield, N.Y.; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He will be interred next to his wife in St. John's Cemetery in Newport, N.Y.. Due to COVID-19, other services will be held at a later date. A Roman Catholic Mass will be held in New York State and a lively Celebration will be held at Tandy's in Concord, NH.
A special thanks to the hospital staff at Concord Hospital and the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association.
In honor of Tom's lifelong commitment to the Democratic party and his lifelong devotion to his wife Anne, he would be pleased if you would make a donation to your favorite Democratic Candidate or to the Alzheimer's Association. And raise a glass to him. His favorite Irish toast was, "May you be in Heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead."
Waters Funeral Home in Concord and Autenrith Funeral Home in Newport, N.Y. are handling arrangements.
Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com
Published in Concord Montior on May 18, 2020.