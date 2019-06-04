Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Lanza Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas A. Lanza, Jr, 84, a lifelong resident of Concord concluded his earthly journey on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was the youngest of four children born to Thomas, Sr and Carmela (Vitale) on August 13, 1934. In his youth he spent countless hours at White Park and at The Concord Boys Club where his love for sports was born. As a graduate of Concord High class of 1953 he excelled at athletics, earning several athletic letters in track and field, baseball and basketball, the first of which was as a freshman in cross country track, a feat he was most proud of. Tom was additionally co-captain of the basketball team his senior year.



After graduating, he proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Denebola. Upon discharge in 1957 he married Marian Annis and also began an apprenticeship at Rumford Press where he continued work as an offset pressman until its closure circa 1983. Following the closure of Rumford Press, Tom and three fellow Rumford employees embarked on a joint venture to continue in the printing business by forming their own company called Century Graphics. He later was employed by the Concord school district in various capacities until heath issues required him to cease work in 2015.



His affinity for sports continued throughout his life including playing baseball on the Sunset League's 1953 State Champions Rumford Press team, serving as a coach for the "Pressmen" men's industrial league basketball team, umpiring for the Concord men's industrial softball league at the Heights (now Keach) Park, golfing at Dustin's Country Club with family and friends, avidly watching all New England sports on TV and regularly attending Red Sox games with family and friends. The New England Patriots were his absolute favorite team, however, and one of his fondest memories was attending their training camp and of course cheering them on with the Sorrenty boys for six Super Bowl wins to complement the four recent Red Sox World Series Championships.



Tom was a long time active member of the American Legion Post 21, enjoyed trips to Vegas and the Connecticut casinos with family and friends, having dinners in the North End, meeting friends for coffee and conversation at Constantly Pizza and more recently at the S. Main Street McDonald's. He was an avid gardener as well, taking great pride in his tomato crops and the homemade sauces and salsas they produced. All of these activities were typically conducted wearing one of his trademark baseball caps



He was predeceased by his wife, Marian (Annis) in 1990 and his sister, Jean (Lanza) Talford, as well as his absolute favorite of all the family cats over the years, his believed Maine Coon, Ollie.



He is survived by his only daughter, Lori Lanza of Concord, NH; sister, Eleanor (Lanza) Hodgkins of Concord, NH, and brother, Frank of Montpelier, VT as well as several nieces and nephews and some close friends, a few of whom were like family to him.



Whether you knew him as Thomas, Tommy, Tomaz, Uncle Junior, or simply Tom, take the time to enjoy a cold beer or cup of coffee with a friend, cheer on a favorite sports team, go to dinner in the North End, perhaps play a round of golf, or watch some old Gunsmoke episodes or Big Bang Theory reruns, plant a garden or maybe plan a trip to a casino to try your luck on the slots in his memory. He would probably like that a lot!



Sincere thanks are extended to Dr. Julia Burdick, the staffs of CRVNA, Age at Home, NH Oncology and Hematology, MCNH Hospice unit and Genesis Harris Hill Center for the care they all provided to him.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:30am- 12:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. Following the calling hours there will be a funeral service also at Bennett Funeral Home. After the service there will be a procession to Blossom Hill Cemetery for a committal service with military honors.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https;//www.bennettfuneral.com for the Lanza family





