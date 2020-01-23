Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Cooper. View Sign Service Information Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street Salem , MA 01970 (781)-581-2300 Funeral service 11:00 AM Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street Salem , MA 01970 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Tom was born August 16, 1943 in Newark, NJ, the son of Dr. David Paul and Lotte Weil Cooper and was the loving husband of Rhonda Frisch-Cooper. He will be greatly missed by his wife, his sister Anita Cooper Tsamakis of Volos, Greece and her daughters Elli and Elizabeth and their families, his sister Camille Sutro Cooper (Kenneth Rossner) of New York City, and his sisters-in-law Susan Frisch Lehrer (Harvey Lehrer) of Lenox, MA and her family and Cynthia Frisch of Greenacres, FL. He also leaves behind extended family in the U.K. and close friends including David and Marianne Gold of Genolier, Switzerland and their daughters Hansje and Tanya.



Tom graduated from Saint Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ and earned a PhD in Finance and Economics from Baruch College of the City University of New York. His early education came from the extraordinary experience of traveling the world with his father who served as a surgeon on cargo ships. Tom particularly loved their time together in Mexico where he became fluent in Spanish.



His love for international travel was matched by his passion for hiking. He was proud to have hiked Maine's challenging Mt. Katahdin Knife Edge Trail to the summit as well as to have walked the bridges in the NY/NJ metropolitan area.



His professional career includes his work at a London banking firm and in the State Emergency Health Services for both New Hampshire and Maine as well as owning and working at several smaller businesses in New England.



A funeral service will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11:00 am with interment following at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Rd., Lynn, MA.



As Tom was a member of Temple Beth Jacob where he and his wife were married in 1984 as well as an associate member of Hadassah, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Temple Beth Jacob, 67 Broadway, Concord, NH 03301 or Hadassah Northern New England,1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Center, Massachusetts 02459.



