Thomas C. Reynolds, Sr., 71, passed away at Hillsborough Country Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH on August 7, 2020. Thomas was born in Norwalk, CT on October 17,1948 to Clinton and Ida Read Reynolds. He joined the Coast Guard after high school and was stationed at the Highland Light in Truro, MA. After his time in the Coast Guard, Tom worked as an oil burner technician and a part time Provincetown, MA police officer. He moved to NH in the late 70's and worked as a Master Plumber most of his life. Thomas served as a part time Weare, NH police officer and an auxiliary NH State Trooper. Later in life Thomas owned Reynolds Hardware in Weare, NH and taught plumbing and heating courses at the Manchester Community College.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Ida Read Reynolds, and his siblings Ronald Reynolds and Claudia Sinal. He is survived by his son Thomas C. Reynolds Jr and wife Kimberly Reynolds of Weare, NH; daughter Laura Reynolds of Lee, NH; grandson Zachary Reynolds of Weare, NH; and long-time companion Pamela Warren of Goffstown; also several nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 29th at 1pm at the Johnson Cemetery on Buzzell Hill Road in Weare, NH
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society
. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com