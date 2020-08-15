1/1
Thomas C. Reynolds Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Reynolds, Sr., 71, passed away at Hillsborough Country Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH on August 7, 2020. Thomas was born in Norwalk, CT on October 17,1948 to Clinton and Ida Read Reynolds. He joined the Coast Guard after high school and was stationed at the Highland Light in Truro, MA. After his time in the Coast Guard, Tom worked as an oil burner technician and a part time Provincetown, MA police officer. He moved to NH in the late 70's and worked as a Master Plumber most of his life. Thomas served as a part time Weare, NH police officer and an auxiliary NH State Trooper. Later in life Thomas owned Reynolds Hardware in Weare, NH and taught plumbing and heating courses at the Manchester Community College.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Ida Read Reynolds, and his siblings Ronald Reynolds and Claudia Sinal. He is survived by his son Thomas C. Reynolds Jr and wife Kimberly Reynolds of Weare, NH; daughter Laura Reynolds of Lee, NH; grandson Zachary Reynolds of Weare, NH; and long-time companion Pamela Warren of Goffstown; also several nieces.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 29th at 1pm at the Johnson Cemetery on Buzzell Hill Road in Weare, NH

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved