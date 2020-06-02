Thomas Danko, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Dartmouth, MA, the son of Michael and Leah (Pelczar) Danko. He graduated from Dartmouth High School and received his BS degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his MS in Animal Science from the University of New Hampshire.



He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 67 years, Florence (Regis) Danko. He is predeceased by his sister Lillian Rogers of Florida and son Michael. He leaves behind daughters Susan and husband Rodney of Nova Scotia, daughter Lynne of Manchester, sons Steven and wife Heidi of Boscawen, son Michael's wife Lynn (Greenleaf) Danko of Oregon, son Joseph and wife Barbara of Oregon. He also leaves six grandchildren, Seth, Jason, Benjamin, Zachary, Calida and Micaela, along with six great grandchildren, Isabella, Emma, Amelia, Olivia, Jacob and Nathalie. He is the loving Godfather of Joanne Mendes of New Bedford, Massachusetts and Cathy Reed of Michigan Center, Michigan and leaves his niece Elaine Sharpe and her family of Eustis, Florida.



As State Poultry Extension Agent for many years, Tom served NH's once thriving poultry industry as the liaison between farmers and poultry scientists at UNH. He spent long days, nights and weekends driving across New Hampshire helping farmers any way he could, whether it was teaching the latest in poultry husbandry or diagnosing sick birds. Many nights he performed autopsies on chickens that died suddenly on a farm in some corner of the state in his own garage, surrounded by his intent children, just so he could deliver a quick answer to the farmer the next day. He selflessly gave his time to attend meetings of agricultural associations on evenings and weekends so he could represent and promote the poultry industry.



For many years, over a couple of generations, Tom delivered baby chicks every spring to 4-H families throughout New Hampshire. He then guided them through the production of food for their families, always making himself available to answer questions. He also delivered incubators and eggs to grade 4 classes and visited to speak to students about the baby chicks that would soon hatch right there in their classroom.



Every year Tom instructed countless households in poultry production through community meetings, 4-H clubs and later through seminars offered by feed stores. When a new wave of homestead poultry production swept through the state many years later, he was called back into service by feed stores even though he was already in his 70's. Even today, information about backyard broiler production offered online by UNH features a document originally written by Tom.



Tom worked tirelessly to promote chicken and eggs to consumers. Every year the local radio station in Concord featured Tom in special pre-holiday shows about safe handling and cooking of turkey. He ran the poultry barn at Hopkinton Fair for many years, as well as dedicating all four days of every Labor Day weekend to overseeing the famous 4-H chicken barbecue at the fair. He also spent many summer weekends manning the omelet booth sponsored by the NH Poultry Growers at fairs all over the state. His local chicken barbecues in Penacook and Boscawen always sold out as successful fundraisers.



After his retirement, he served as Selectman in the Town of Boscawen for 10 years. He was a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee for many years, being one of the original group of volunteers that developed the Boscawen Town Park as a sports facility for the youth of the town.



Tom was a wonderful and caring husband and father. Gardening was his passion. After his children left home, he enjoyed sharing his vegetables with neighbors, friends and the local food pantry. The glass was always full or half full in Tom Danko's eyes, with one eye on that barbecue chicken ready to turn the rack.



Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry in Penacook, NH or the Boscawen Town Library.



