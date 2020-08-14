1/
Thomas DeStefano
Thomas J. DeStefano passed away on July 8, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old.

There will be no calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by a reception in the Church Hall. Those in attendance are required to wear face coverings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Concord Sunset League in his memory.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
