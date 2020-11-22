Thomas F. Reed age 84 died Saturday Nov 21 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home. He was born in Northfield VT son of the late Elsworth and Alice (Jerry) Reed. He served his country in the United State Air Force for 23 years, stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War as a heavy duty mechanic. He continued his work as a heavy duty mechanic for the rest of his career.Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus, loved gardening, hunting and fishing. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and Asia. He and his wife Lorraine enjoyed attending local dances, he was a eucharistic minister and former caretaker of Sacred Heart Church.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Lorraine (Desjardins) Reed, a daughter; MaryAnn Reed, two brothers Joseph and Anthony Reed.He is survived by his daughter; Donna Marie Reed, two sons; Paul Reed and his wife Elizabeth, Edward Reed and his wife Rebecca, a granddaughter; Ashley Reed, a sister; Bernadette "Bunny" Dean, a brother; Theodore Reed and three great grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Nov. 24 from 4 to 7pm at the Waters Funeral Home 50 South Main St. Concord.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Nov. 25 at 10am at Christ the King Parish/St. John's 72 South Main St. Concord.Burial with military honors will follow at 12 noon at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the charity of ones choice.