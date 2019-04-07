Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas J. Kenneally Jr. age 93 died Thursday April 4 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Barnstead, the son of the late Edie and Thomas J. Kenneally Sr. In 1946 he married Marion Ricker. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Army and his new bride followed him. After the service he returned home and built a home on Canterbury Rd. in Chichester where he lived for over 50 years.



Tom spent 28 years with Concord Dairy. In addition he put his seemingly endless skills as a builder, roofer, and all around handyman or jack of all trades to work in developing his reputation as someone people could count on when they needed help.



Among the public services he was called upon to perform was the replacement of the old foundation at the Chichester Grange Hall. After sitting for over 100 years it needed a talented hand. Bit by bit, day by day, and week by week Tom worked his way around the basement, replacing walls with cement, inserting support posts and doing all the other tasks needed to convert the place into the warm, dry, modern space where town offices are now located.



In short, people all over the vicinity have been touched by Tom and his special skills and cheerful approach to their particular problems or needs. People found it comforting to know that in this day of repair and construction scams that there was someone available to do things right, and care enough to do their very best. In 1996 Tom was awarded with the Public Service Award by the Suncook Valley Pomona Grange #12.



He was predecease by his wife Marion, a son; Harry, and three sisters; Edith Reil, Florance Newland, and Patty Lank.



He is survived by nine children, Rosemay, Thomas III, Richard, Madeline, Timothy, Steven, David and Carol, 31 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and sister; Lorraine Steward.



Funeral services will be held at the Chichester United Methodist Church, 45 Main St. Chichester on Wednesday April 10 at 11AM.



Burial will follow in the Leavitt Cemetery.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

