Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Atwood. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Graveside service 11:00 AM Bunker Hill Cemetery Wilmot , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas L. Atwood, 68, of East Bow Street, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born in New London, NH on August 2, 1950 the son of Wayne B. and Phyllis J. (Carter) Atwood.



Tom spent his early years in Wilmot and graduated from New London High School in 1968. He lived in the Andover/Franklin area most of his adult life. He was a carpenter and mason and could do both jobs very well. He worked with his father and then for Wesley B. Woodward and Son and also worked for himself until his retirement in 2012.



Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and relaxing by the campfire. He also liked to do woodwork and really loved spending time with his family.



Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gerry (McDonald) Atwood of Franklin, NH; seven children, Renee Atwood Gilpatric and her husband, Timothy of Danbury, NH, Mary Atwood Brown and her husband, Michael of Franklin, NH, Thomas L. Atwood, Jr. and his wife, Meagan of Northfield, NH, Joshua N. Atwood and his wife, Laura of Franklin, NH, Thomas Richard Atwood and his wife, Theresa of Newport, NH, Tracy Atwood and Tammy McAllister both of Londonderry, NH; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, David W. and Robin Atwood of Wilmot, NH, Wayne H. "Skip" and Tammy Atwood of Wilmot, NH and Darlene and Glen Hoyt of Wilmot, NH; an aunt, Joyce Huntoon of Sutton, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to Concord Regional VNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

Thomas L. Atwood, 68, of East Bow Street, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.He was born in New London, NH on August 2, 1950 the son of Wayne B. and Phyllis J. (Carter) Atwood.Tom spent his early years in Wilmot and graduated from New London High School in 1968. He lived in the Andover/Franklin area most of his adult life. He was a carpenter and mason and could do both jobs very well. He worked with his father and then for Wesley B. Woodward and Son and also worked for himself until his retirement in 2012.Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and relaxing by the campfire. He also liked to do woodwork and really loved spending time with his family.Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gerry (McDonald) Atwood of Franklin, NH; seven children, Renee Atwood Gilpatric and her husband, Timothy of Danbury, NH, Mary Atwood Brown and her husband, Michael of Franklin, NH, Thomas L. Atwood, Jr. and his wife, Meagan of Northfield, NH, Joshua N. Atwood and his wife, Laura of Franklin, NH, Thomas Richard Atwood and his wife, Theresa of Newport, NH, Tracy Atwood and Tammy McAllister both of Londonderry, NH; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, David W. and Robin Atwood of Wilmot, NH, Wayne H. "Skip" and Tammy Atwood of Wilmot, NH and Darlene and Glen Hoyt of Wilmot, NH; an aunt, Joyce Huntoon of Sutton, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, NH.Memorial contributions may be made to Concord Regional VNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close