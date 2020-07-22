1/1
Thomas M. Jacobs
Thomas (Tom) Michael Jacobs, aged 69, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, NH, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Tom was born in Franklin, NH on October 6, 1950. He was raised in Franklin where he attended local schools as well as Bishop Brady in Concord. Throughout his career, he worked for Oak Laminates, Polyclad Laminates, and lastly as a manager at NYCOA, Inc. in Manchester, NH, where he retired in 2014. For most of his adult life, Tom lived in Hill, NH. He was involved in the community having served as a fire marshal, a police officer, a firefighter and served as the Chief of Police and Fire Chief in the Town during the 80's and 90's. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, antiques and coin collecting, and the outdoors.

Tom was preceded by an infant son, Michael Jacobs, his father Frederick (Ted) Jacobs, his brothers Ted (Teddy) and Jon Jacobs, and his sister Susan Bishop.

Tom leaves behind his daughter, Brandi Dubuc and her husband, David of Merrimack, NH, his two granddaughters, Natalie and Sophia, his mother Madeleine (Perreault) Jacobs of Franklin, NH, sisters Lisa Dubia and husband Tom of Sanbornton, NH, Sally Beauman and husband Jeff, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, Robin Hernandez and husband Hubert of Bay Shore New York, and brother Timothy Jacobs and partner Maxine Jodrie of Rochester, NH, several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Rd., #210, Bedford, NH 03110. The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, NH for their care and support. We also thank Compassionate Care Hospice Services in Londonderry, NH for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

A graveside service will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Franklin is assisting with arrangements.

For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home - Franklin
143 Franklin Street
Franklin, NH 03235
(603) 934-2408
July 22, 2020
I remember Tom from Bishop Brady. Sad to see another classmate lost too soon. RIP Tom.
Christine Bouchard
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
