Born and raised in Floral Park, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Margaret (Curley) Masterson. He resided in Fort Wayne, IN and spent most of his adult life in Chicago, before moving to New Hampshire in 2013.



Tom's interests were many and varied. He was proud of his Irish heritage and spent many an evening listening as his grandfather regaled the family with stories about the old country. Tom was an accomplished blues guitarist. He loved to fish (a hobby he practiced in travels far and wide). He was a devoted New York Yankees fan, lover of dogs, and he had a love of good food (and, lest we forget, a preference for New York-style pizza).



His commitment to family, his passion for literature and the visual arts, and his wry sense of humor will be missed by family and friends. Family members include his siblings, Kathleen Golub (Mitchell), William (Marlene), and Maureen Grennen (Peter); two nephews, Christopher and Joshua; seven nieces Danielle, Patricia, Eileen, Samantha, Kathleen, Caitlin, and Alexis; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Guitar Center Music Foundation at



Services: There will be a private burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, New York over the summer. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information visit:

