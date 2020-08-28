Thomas W. Atherton Jr. age 67, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. He was born in Concord, NH on April 11, 1953, the son of the late Thomas W. Atherton Sr. and Elaine Fregosi. He worked for Pepsi for 41 years.
Tom was an avid and accomplished runner, winning the New Englands in 1970 for Concord High School, the Conference Championship for Plymouth State, and setting his own personal record of running 10,328 days in a row (over 27 years). Tom was a proud bearer of the Olympic Torch in Kittery, ME as it toured the US before the 2002 Winter Games. His passion for running was infectious and he inspired many around him to run.
Tom was a regular blood donor at the Children's Hospital in Boston, donating more than 10 gallons over the years.
Tom will be sorely missed and remembered well by those who knew him for his unconditional love and desire to stay in touch, his listening ear, his positive outlook on life and his bad Dad jokes. He was truly a gift to this world.
A Bedford resident for 40 plus years, Tom leaves behind his devoted wife of 41 1/2 years, Linda (Durell) and their three sons and their spouses; Thomas W. Atherton III and his wife Nicole of Manchester, Daniel and his wife Kathleen of East Longmeadow, MA and Matthew and his wife Maura of Goffstown, grandchildren Olivia and Jackson and his brother Scott and sister-in-law Diane of Derry. Tom also leaves behind many other loving extended family members and dear friends.
All are welcome to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Tom will be interred privately at the Bedford Center Cemetery, Church Rd., Bedford, NH. To view Richard's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
