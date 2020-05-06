Timothy Day, 60, died at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a period of declining health. Tim, a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, served four years in the US Navy Submarine Corps as a Torpedoman aboard the USS Nathanael Greene. Tim was employed with Elektrisola Inc. in Boscawen, NH, for 38 years until his retirement in 2019. An avid fisherman, hunter and marksman, Tim enjoyed the outdoors and far flung adventures with friends. Those who knew him remember a fine storyteller with a wicked sense of humor and a generous heart.
Tim was predeceased by his father, Ervin J. Day, and his brother, Terry H. Day. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Kathryn Day of Canterbury, and a daughter, Delia Rose Day, of Salem, Massachusetts; his mother, Louise E. Day of Franklin; his aunt, Bernice Dow, of Northfield;his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Cheryl Dubord, and his sister, Denise Dubord, of Tilton; his lifelong best friend, Steven Muraszko, of Sanbornton; nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Interment with military honors at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, is planned for August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions in memory of Tim may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.