Timothy Day
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Day, 60, died at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a period of declining health. Tim, a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, served four years in the US Navy Submarine Corps as a Torpedoman aboard the USS Nathanael Greene. Tim was employed with Elektrisola Inc. in Boscawen, NH, for 38 years until his retirement in 2019. An avid fisherman, hunter and marksman, Tim enjoyed the outdoors and far flung adventures with friends. Those who knew him remember a fine storyteller with a wicked sense of humor and a generous heart.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Ervin J. Day, and his brother, Terry H. Day. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Kathryn Day of Canterbury, and a daughter, Delia Rose Day, of Salem, Massachusetts; his mother, Louise E. Day of Franklin; his aunt, Bernice Dow, of Northfield;his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Cheryl Dubord, and his sister, Denise Dubord, of Tilton; his lifelong best friend, Steven Muraszko, of Sanbornton; nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. Interment with military honors at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, is planned for August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions in memory of Tim may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home
584 W Main St
Tilton, NH 03276
603-286-3132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved