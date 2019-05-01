Timothy J. Sobozenski passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born April 22, 1966 in Concord, NH. He attended St. Johns School, Bishop Brady High School and graduated from Concord High School.



He was a very creative person and enjoyed decorating his parent's home. Timothy loved sports and followed all of the Boston sports teams. His interest in cars was never ending. Unfortunately, he was plagued with many health issues for many years, including kidney failure and ultimate heart failure. He fought valiantly trying to endure the various treatments and diagnoses. He will be sorely missed and is now at peace in the hands of the Lord.



Timothy's family includes his parents, Theodore Sr. and, Cynthia Sobozenski; two brothers, Theodore and his wife Min Sobozenski, Jr. and Stephen and his wife Elaine Sobozenski, along with two uncles and several cousins, nephews and nieces.



Honoring his wishes there will be no wake. A Catholic service at Bennett Funeral Home will be held for the family and special friends at the convenience of the family. Following cremation his ashes will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson, NH at the plot of his maternal grandparents. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

