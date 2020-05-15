Timothy Paul Ohman, 50, of Dunbarton passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020 and was whisked into the presence of his Savior.



Born April 14, 1970 in Keene, New Hampshire, he was the son of David and Marilyn (Poage) Ohman. During childhood, Tim moved to Pensacola, Florida. He graduated from Pensacola Christian College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Tim worked in the medical supply software industry and was a respected Customer Manager at Brightree.



He is survived by his wife Tanya (Pelillo) of almost 25 years; daughter, Lydia; son, Joshua; parents, David and Marilyn Ohman of Epsom, NH; brother, Michael (Becky) Ohman of Royersford, PA; sister, Karen Ohman of Tallahassee, FL; special in-laws: brother-in-law, Michael Pelillo of Hopkinton, NH; sister-in-law, Sherri Ohman of Westfield, IN. He was predeceased by his brother Steven Ohman of Westfield, IN.



Tim was known by all as compassionate and loyal. He faithfully loved his wife and family and his God. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Concord, NH.



A private service will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 to honor Tim's life. Special thanks are extended to the first responders of Dunbarton.



