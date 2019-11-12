Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy W. Fontaine. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 View Map Memorial service 3:30 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy W. Fontaine, 58, of Webster died in the comfort and safety of his own home November 10, 2019. For more than four years Tim fiercely fought his cancer with everything he had, but in the early hours of Sunday morning, with his loving wife and family by his side, the time came for him to ride on.



Tim was born in Concord on April 24, 1961 to William Fontaine and the late Claudett (Tatro) Fontaine. He was educated in area schools and enjoyed a fulfilling career in maintenance with the City of Concord that spanned more than 37 years.



Tim loved all things automotive and the moment he encountered anything with wheels and a motor, he was guaranteed to end up either fixing it, riding it, or admiring it. Tim was a formidable man both in stature and disposition, but the only thing bigger than his physical size was his larger-than-life heart. Even those who occasionally found themselves on the receiving end of Tim's "other side" would agree he truly was a big, soft teddy bear who could always be counted on to help a friend in need.



Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Donna (McCormack) Fontaine; his father, William Fontaine; and his sisters, Pamela Hall, Terrie Masson, Gail Fontaine-Cate, and Tracey Horner. Although Tim did not have any children of his own, he treasured the time he spent doting on his nieces and nephews, Lindsay, Robyn, Laurajean, Jonathan, Joshua, Trevor, Anthony, and Jeremy while they were growing up. He spent countless hours with them riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles which have given them the fondest memories of him. After he married, he became a stepfather to John and Chrissy and a devoted Papa to Makayley, Blake, Alex, and Jaden.



Friends and family are invited to gather Friday, November 15th 2:00-3:30pm at Cremation Society Of New Hampshire, 172 King Street in Boscawen. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 in the Cremation Society chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the cancer research organization of one's choice. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

