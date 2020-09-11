Thomas A. Churas, 72, of Loudon, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Tom was born January 16, 1948 in Franklin, NH to the late Frank and Joan Churas (Mercier). Tom graduated from Central High School, Manchester, NH in 1966. Following his graduation, he moved to Tucson, Arizona before returning to NH to complete a BA from Keene State College. Tom married the love of his life Diane Osgood on May 14th, 1993 in Key West, Florida.
He had a highly accredited career serving his country as a NH Army National Guardsman. Tom was a distinguished marksman and a recipient of the U.S. Army Excellence in Competition Badge for Service Rifles. His military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal and multiple Army commendation medals. He was also an Eagle Scout.
Tom retired as a sergeant from the NH Army National Guard in 2008. Even in retirement, he served for the NH Army National Guard on special assignments and at the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office.
Tom ran the Boston Marathon, twice. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and made many trips to Wyoming and Arizona to hunt antelope throughout his life. Tom was gifted with stock investing and money management and loved helping friends and family achieve financial goals.
Tom and Diane spent much leisure time at Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH, the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, ME, Key West, FL. And Tucson, AZ.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his nephew Andy Brown. Tom is survived and will be missed by his wife of 27 years, Diane, and her son, Tim and his partner, Mahala of Clinton, NY; his eight siblings and their spouses: Nancy and the late Richard Girard of Manchester, Cindy and Ronald Lavigne of Manchester, Diane and Kenneth Brown of Manchester, John and Kim Churas of Wakefield, RI, Patty Jo Churas and Philip Beaulieu of Hooksett, Carolyn and Jeffrey Boucher of Manchester, Kathy and Roger Boisse of Auburn, and Karen and Todd Newville of Shrewsbury, MA. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Services are private because of limited seating due to Covid-19, but they will be livestreamed on Immaculate Heart of Mary of Concord's Youtube channel and their Facebook page on Tuesday, September 15 at 11 AM. Tom will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
A celebration of life will be held when we all can gather safely again.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Birches of Concord and Bayada Hospice. A special heartfelt thank you to Tom's personal caregiver Danielle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts, New Hampshire Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
, 166 S. River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030, or to a charity of one's choice
.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net