Tom A. Churas
1948 - 2020
Thomas A. Churas, 72, of Loudon, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Tom was born January 16, 1948 in Franklin, NH to the late Frank and Joan Churas (Mercier). Tom graduated from Central High School, Manchester, NH in 1966. Following his graduation, he moved to Tucson, Arizona before returning to NH to complete a BA from Keene State College. Tom married the love of his life Diane Osgood on May 14th, 1993 in Key West, Florida.

He had a highly accredited career serving his country as a NH Army National Guardsman. Tom was a distinguished marksman and a recipient of the U.S. Army Excellence in Competition Badge for Service Rifles. His military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal and multiple Army commendation medals. He was also an Eagle Scout.

Tom retired as a sergeant from the NH Army National Guard in 2008. Even in retirement, he served for the NH Army National Guard on special assignments and at the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office.

Tom ran the Boston Marathon, twice. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and made many trips to Wyoming and Arizona to hunt antelope throughout his life. Tom was gifted with stock investing and money management and loved helping friends and family achieve financial goals.

Tom and Diane spent much leisure time at Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH, the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, ME, Key West, FL. And Tucson, AZ.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his nephew Andy Brown. Tom is survived and will be missed by his wife of 27 years, Diane, and her son, Tim and his partner, Mahala of Clinton, NY; his eight siblings and their spouses: Nancy and the late Richard Girard of Manchester, Cindy and Ronald Lavigne of Manchester, Diane and Kenneth Brown of Manchester, John and Kim Churas of Wakefield, RI, Patty Jo Churas and Philip Beaulieu of Hooksett, Carolyn and Jeffrey Boucher of Manchester, Kathy and Roger Boisse of Auburn, and Karen and Todd Newville of Shrewsbury, MA. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Services are private because of limited seating due to Covid-19, but they will be livestreamed on Immaculate Heart of Mary of Concord's Youtube channel and their Facebook page on Tuesday, September 15 at 11 AM. Tom will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

A celebration of life will be held when we all can gather safely again.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Birches of Concord and Bayada Hospice. A special heartfelt thank you to Tom's personal caregiver Danielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts, New Hampshire Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110, or to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030, or to a charity of one's choice.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
SEP
15
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
SEP
15
Burial
01:00 - 01:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
September 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of Tom! I remember him as a great friend and a true professional; you could always count on Tom! Our Condolences to his family!
George Spaulding
Coworker
September 11, 2020
Nick and I are saddened to hear of Tom's passing. I remember how excited Nick was while Tom was allowing him to help build a campfire in his backyard. Many hugs to all!
Pauline & Nick Boynton
Family
September 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Churas family. I had the pleasure of working with Tom for many years with the NH National Guard in Concord and you could not ask for a better co-worker and friend. May your memories of him, live in your hearts forever. May he rest in peace.
Frank Pelczarski
Friend
September 11, 2020
We are so very sad to hear of Tom's passing. We both worked with Tom during his time with the New Hampshire Army National Guard and found him to be a genuinely nice guy with a great sense of humor, and a willingness to help out. Tom always had a tale to share and smile to light up your day. Heaven has gained a bright angel and a wonderful Adminstrative NCO. Rest in Peace, Soldier. Until Valhalla!❤❤
Susan and Kevin REYNOLDS
Served In The Military Together
September 11, 2020
Diane, So very sorry for your loss of Tom. We send Prayers of comfort and peace Love, Ann Marie, Barney & Family
Ann Marie Kimball
Family
September 11, 2020
Tom was a great guy and a devoted member of the New Hampshire Army National Guard. He was always very respectful and helped answering my many questions during my assignments. He was an honor to serve with and I'm sure he will be missed by all who served with him. Respectfully, Vic Rogers, LTCRET
Vic Rogers
September 11, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Tom's passing. He was a pleasure to work with and had a great way about him while performing his duties as a court officer. Sincere condolences to Tom's family.
James Hardy
September 11, 2020
Diane,
So very sorry for your loss.
Ann Mulvee
