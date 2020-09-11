We are so very sad to hear of Tom's passing. We both worked with Tom during his time with the New Hampshire Army National Guard and found him to be a genuinely nice guy with a great sense of humor, and a willingness to help out. Tom always had a tale to share and smile to light up your day. Heaven has gained a bright angel and a wonderful Adminstrative NCO. Rest in Peace, Soldier. Until Valhalla!❤❤

Susan and Kevin REYNOLDS

Served In The Military Together