Torsten was born on December 3, 1922 in Alexandria Bay, New York. His father Nils Edvard Benson was a stone cutter from Sweden and the family moved from Alexandria Bay, NY to Concord NH when Torsten was 7 when his father became employed by Swenson Granite. He lived through the great flood and told many Concord stories from his youth.



Torsten was preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Lundstrum) Benson in 1986 and his siblings Ruth Tabor, Astrid Lombardo and Evert Benson. His brother Evert died overseas during WWII and is buried at the WWII Cemetery in Manila. Torsten is survived by his life partner June Leone, daughter Daryl Benson, son Lance Benson, daughter-in-law Judy Burke, sibling Sonja Hannah and her husband William. Torsten leaves many nieces and nephews.



Torsten served as an aviation radioman in the Navy during WWII and upon returning home worked as a skilled carpenter building houses before leaving that industry to work as a tool designer for Sanders Associates in Nashua for 25 years before his retirement. After raising his family and his wife's passing Torsten moved to Northwood to live with his loving companion June Leone. During the last 30 years of his life he lived in Northwood. Torsten and June enjoyed a great social life and traveled the United States, Europe and Aruba. Torsten loved golf and was an excellent golfer before he started traveling. Torsten was a skilled carpenter who built houses but also built furniture and his bird carvings were accepted by the League of NH Craftsman. Torsten was extremely talented in all that he did. He lived a full and wonderful life.



Services will be held from 3:00-4:00pm on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Rte.4, Lee, NH 03861 with a funeral service following at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Legion, EVERETT J BOURDON POST 73, PO Box 159, Northwood, 03261.

