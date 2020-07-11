1/1
Tracy A. Gerbert Sr.
Tracy A. Gerbert, Sr., 63, died unexpectedly, Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born in Concord, the son of Everett and Mary Gerbert. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy and resident of Suncook until moving to Alexandria in 1983. Tracy worked at Ashland Lumber as a lumber sales representative for years.

He was an avid fisherman, and had spent the morning fishing before he passed away. As an accomplished guitar player, Tracy played with local bands: Smokin Aces with Dave Stepp, Randy Bickford and Angie Lahoux; Minus 1 and Driver. He also enjoyed karaoke and traveled with his fiance to sing. Over the years Tracy had coached basketball at the TTCC and competed in drag races with his '71 Pontiac Firebird, 442 and '67 Mustang.

Family members include his fiance, Angie Lehoux of Alexandria; a son, Tracy Gerbert, Jr. of Alexandria; two daughters: Lisa Dudley of Alexandria and Kim Steele of Bridgewater; grandchildren Patience and Robert Dudley and Victoria Steele; great grandson Bruce Clemmons; two sisters; nieces and nephews.

At this time, the family asks that you save the date of November 7 for a celebration of life and watch Tracy's facebook page for the time and place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to NH Fish and Game, Att: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emmons Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bristol, NH 03222
(603) 744-3358
