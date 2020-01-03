Tracy Joanne Goings, 54, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, passed away on December 26th, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.



Tracy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Before her illness she worked hard to ensure her children had everything they needed and encouraged them to dream big. "You can do anything you set your mind to" was a phrase she often used with her children.



She loved cooking, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with knitting and crocheting, and enjoyed taking her children on outdoor adventures. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion.



Her son, Patrick Goings, lovingly cared for her the last 5 years of her life. The family gives him and everyone else who cared for Tracy their greatest and warmest gratitude.



Tracy is survived by her Mother and Father Joanne and Bill Tweedell, her sister Becky Steed, her brother Kevin Steed, her children Brandy Cowdrey, Makayla Goings, Jamie Goings, Nicholas Goings, Patrick Goings and four grandchildren.



Memorial Service will be held at Still Oaks Funeral Home, Epsom, NH January 10th from 4pm - 6pm.

