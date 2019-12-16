Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis D. Cousins. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Travis D. Cousins, 18, of Hooksett, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.



Born on January 10, 2001 in Concord, he was the son of Kori Cousins and Jay Pollard of Hooksett.



Travis was educated in the local schools and had just received his high school completion diploma. He was most recently employed with Granite State Curb. Travis enjoyed drawing, listening to music, spending time with friends, playing video games, playing basketball, fishing and swimming. Travis would do anything for his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.



Travis was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Cousins as well as his Aunt, Kelly Jordan.



Besides his parents, Travis is survived by a brother, Jacob Eaton, Maternal Grandfather, Robert Cousins of Henniker, Paternal Grandmother, Diane Gagne of Northfield, Aunts, Karen Jordan, Kim Jordan, Kristie Archer, Shannon Thibodeau and Jennifer Lamper as well as several cousins and numerous friends.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St, Pembroke. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hooksett.

