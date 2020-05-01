Travis Edward Reyes passed away at the age of 25 from heart complications on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Travis was born on February 4th, 1995 in Manchester, NH to Edward and Lynn Reyes. He was employed by Cyr Lumber in Tilton, NH and resided in Franklin, NH.
Travis was a sweet, kind soul with a gentle approach to life and a heartfelt smile that he willingly shared. He was quiet, but he had a big sense of humor that kept all those around him laughing. He graduated from Concord High School in 2013. He was a dedicated and loyal athlete of the CHS Varsity Wrestling Team and a state finalist his senior year. Travis was very well liked by his peers, team mates, and coaches.
Travis is survived by his parents, both of whom he looked up to and admired. In turn, his parents shared a deep love for him and always saw the best in Travis. Travis spent much of his free time hunting and fishing in the quiet with his dad, an activity they both enjoyed doing together. Travis was his mother's boy, and they liked taking time to help others together. He often requested his mother's cooking and enjoyed playing tricks and jokes on her. He is also survived by his only sibling, Courtney, of whom he was extremely protective. Courtney loved and looked up to him, especially his perfect bear hugs and solid companionship that they shared throughout their lives together.
Travis's sudden death leaves all of his family with an irreplaceable loss and profound grief. In memory of Travis's short life, his family asks that you quietly share in a random act of kindness to honor his time here with all of us. In lieu of flowers or donations, A "Go-Fund Me" page will be established on his behalf and shared on his family members' Facebook Pages within the next coming days.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Concord Montior on May 1, 2020.